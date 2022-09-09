White House encouraged by interest in Congress to pass Big Tech legislation

WASHINGTON : The White House said on Thursday it was encouraged to see bipartisan interest in Congress to adopt antitrust legislation to address the power of major U.S. tech companies.

Biden administration officials held a "listening session" with experts to discuss "the harms that tech platforms cause and the need for greater accountability."

The White House said the United States needs "clear rules of the road to ensure small and mid-size businesses and entrepreneurs can compete on a level playing field."