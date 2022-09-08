Logo
White House holding roundtable on Big Tech concerns
FILE PHOTO: The White House is pictured from the West Wing Driveway in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

08 Sep 2022 10:57PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 10:57PM)
WASHINGTON : The White House on Thursday is holding a roundtable meeting on a number of technology issues hearing from experts on antitrust, privacy, algorithmic discrimination and other areas of tech policy, a senior administration official said on Twitter.

White House competition adviser Tim Wu on Twitter confirmed the meeting reported earlier by Axios.

A source familiar told Reuters the meeting includes senior officials from a number of White House offices and is "focused on addressing the problems with tech platform accountability."

The meeting is reviewing "various areas including competition; privacy; youth mental health; misinformation and disinformation; illegal and abusive conduct, including sexual exploitation; and algorithmic discrimination and lack of transparency."

Congress has been considering a bill to rein in Big Tech. Supporters have been pressing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a vote on the bill that would ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google.

Source: Reuters

