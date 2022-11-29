Logo
Business

White House keeping a 'close eye' on misinformation on Twitter
FILE PHOTO: A member of the Secret Service walks along security fence installed around the White House days after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
29 Nov 2022 07:13AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 07:13AM)
WASHINGTON : The White House said on Monday it was monitoring social media platform Twitter, now under the stewardship of new Chief Executive Elon Musk, for misinformation.

"This is something that we're certainly keeping an eye on," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about Twitter becoming a vector for misinformation.

Jean-Pierre said it was the responsibility of social media platforms to "make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate that we're seeing, that... they take action, that they continue to take action."

Musk, who has reinstated a number of Twitter accounts that had been previously suspended, said at the weekend that new user signups were at an "all-time high." But there has been a mass exodus of advertisers over concerns about verification and hate speech that Musk blames on activist groups exerting pressure on companies.

"We're all keeping a close eye on this," Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House. "Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities."

Source: Reuters

