White House meeting fails to resolve US crypto legislation stalemate

Feb 3 : A White House meeting aimed at breaking a months‑long stalemate between major U.S. banks and cryptocurrency firms ended Monday without any agreement, underscoring industry divisions that continue to threaten progress on landmark digital‑asset legislation.

The closed‑door session, convened by the White House’s crypto council, brought together representatives from the crypto industry and the banking industry in an effort to reach an agreement on stalled crypto market structure legislation. Both sides emerged from the meeting describing it as constructive, but fundamental disagreements that upended the bill's progress remained unresolved.

Representatives from trade groups for the banking and crypto industries were in attendance, including the American Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America, the Blockchain Association and The Digital Chamber.

Crypto market structure legislation has been held up by a clash between the two industries over how the bill treats interest and other rewards paid on stablecoins, a sticking point that has pitted the two sides against each other for months. Banks have been pushing for language in the bill prohibiting the practice.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Crypto companies say providing rewards such as interest is crucial for recruiting new customers and that barring them from doing so would be anti-competitive. ‍Banks say the increased competition could result in insured lenders experiencing an exodus of deposits - the primary source of funding for ⁠most banks - potentially threatening ⁠financial stability.

Monday's White House meeting was intended to forge compromise after the Senate Banking Committee postponed a markup last month amid rising objections from both sectors and fears that the bill did not have enough support to advance to the full Senate.

While both sides in statements called the meeting constructive, it did not result in an agreement, according to one source who attended and declined to be identified discussing private policy discussions.

The source anticipated that there will be subsequent White House meetings in an effort to resolve the impasse. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Clarity Act aims to create federal rules for digital assets, the culmination of years of crypto industry lobbying. Crypto companies have long argued that existing ‌rules are ‌inadequate for digital assets, and that legislation is essential for companies to continue to operate with legal certainty in the U.S.

The House of Representatives passed its version of the bill in July.