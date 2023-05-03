Logo
White House says Toyota 'fully committed' to electrifying auto fleet
A Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept electric car is displayed during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
John Podesta, the White House senior advisor for clean energy, delivers a speech during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo
03 May 2023 02:02AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 02:02AM)
WASHINGTON : White House senior adviser John Podesta said Toyota Motor Corp is "fully committed" to electric vehicles after he met recently with senior company officials.

Podesta told Reuters reporters and editors in a roundtable meeting on Tuesday the Japanese automaker "had been the laggard" but was now committed to electric vehicles.

"I think they're going to stick with plug-in hybrids for a while, maybe longer than some of the other companies but they're fully now committed under their new leadership to electrification," he said.

Source: Reuters

