Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

White House to unveil alliance to curb human rights abuse of tech
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

White House to unveil alliance to curb human rights abuse of tech

White House to unveil alliance to curb human rights abuse of tech

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's efforts to ease supply chain issues during the holiday season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

03 Dec 2021 04:04AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 04:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The White House will unveil a group of countries next week that have pledged to work together to curb exports of technology that can be used by bad actors and repressive governments to violate human rights, senior administration officials said on Thursday.

The announcement, which will be made as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy, is aimed at addressing "the misuse of certain dual-use technologies that can lead to human rights abuses" and ensuring "critical and emerging technologies work for and not against democratic societies," the officials told reporters in a briefing call.

The officials declined to name the countries that would join the group or the technologies or users targetted by it, but said members would develop and adopt a "written nonbinding code of conduct or statement of principles intended to guide the application of human rights criteria to export licensing policy."

The officials singled out China as an example of a nation that has misused technology to control its population.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration added Chinese companies to a trade blacklist for enabling human rights abuses against Uigher Muslims and added Burmese entities following the coup there. In October, it released a rule to control the export of items used for malicious cyber activities.

The administration invited just over 100 government leaders to the virtual Democracy event on Dec. 9 and 10, the first of its kind, which aims to help stop democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide. The list does not include China or Russia.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us