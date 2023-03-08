Logo
Business

White House urges Congress to pass bill giving Commerce secretary power to ban TikTok
Business

White House urges Congress to pass bill giving Commerce secretary power to ban TikTok

White House urges Congress to pass bill giving Commerce secretary power to ban TikTok

FILE PHOTO: U.S. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

08 Mar 2023 04:35AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 04:58AM)
WASHINGTON: The White House urged Congress to quickly pass legislation introduced on Tuesday that would provide the federal government with new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security threat, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the president’s desk," Sullivan said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

