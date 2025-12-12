White House will work with Congress on single framework for AI, adviser says

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 : The Trump administration will work with Congress in coming weeks and months to craft a single national framework to regulate developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), White House adviser Sriram Krishnan told CNBC on Friday.

Krishnan told CNBC's "First on CNBC" program that an executive order signed Thursday by U.S. President Donald Trump was needed to ensure companies could move forward with technology developments and not have to contend with over 1,000 state regulations already on the books.

But eventually the issue would require legislation by Congress, he said. "So we'll be working with Congress in the coming weeks and months to make sure that is a single national framework which makes sure we can win this race," he said.