Why is Britain joining a trans-Pacific trade pact?

LONDON: Britain on Friday (Mar 31) agreed to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade pact based around the Pacific rim, as it seeks to build ties around the world after leaving the European Union.

Here are some details of the agreement as Britain seeks post-Brexit trade wins in geographically distant but faster growing economies.

WHAT IS CPTPP?

CPTPP is a free trade agreement (FTA) that was agreed in 2018 between 11 countries - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Britain will become the 12th member, and the first to join the partnership since its inception.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said that CPTPP countries will have a combined GDP of £11 trillion (US$13.6 trillion) once Britain joins, or 15 per cent of global GDP.

It does not have a single market for goods or services, and so regulatory harmonisation is not required, unlike the European Union, whose trading orbit Britain left at the end of 2020.

HOW MUCH DOES BRITAIN TRADE WITH CPTPP?

Britain says that exports to CPTPP countries were worth £60.5 billion in the 12 months to end-September 2022.

Membership of the grouping will add another £1.8 billion each year in the long run, and possibly more if other countries join.

But in an impact assessment of the deal when negotiations started in 2021, Britain said the agreement is estimated to deliver an increase of just 0.08 per cent to GDP over the long term.

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project, said that only Malaysia and Brunei were not covered by existing FTAs, and they only account for 0.33 per cent of UK trade.

"Early analysis of CPTPP operations suggested that it was making little difference to trade flows," he said, adding it did little for Britain's service sectors but imports from countries like Vietnam would grow over time.