Why China's response to economic challenges is not working

BEIJING: Data from China on Thursday (Sep 7) showing falling exports fanned more fears about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, which has struggled with its post-COVID recovery.

Governments and markets alike are concerned about these indicators - the size of China's economy and its connections with the rest of the world mean any ups and downs are felt far and wide.

Here is a rundown of the problems facing China's economy, and why analysts believe Beijing is not doing enough to fix them:

WHY IS DEMAND SLOWING?

The abandonment of tight pandemic restrictions in December set off a gradual resumption of consumer activity in China as people started dining out, shopping and using public transport more frequently.

But the highly anticipated economic rebound was weaker than expected and did not reach all sectors - industrial production, for example, is still struggling.

And a post-COVID rally has since completely run out of steam.

As many other major economies grapple with inflation, consumer prices in China fell by 0.3 per cent year-on-year in July to enter deflation - a sign of sluggish demand.

Youth unemployment rose so high in June that authorities suspended the publication of that data, while traditional growth engines such as exports, real estate and consumption remain stalled.

Analysts say these trends are increasingly pushing China's annual growth objective of around five per cent out of reach.