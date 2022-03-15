Why China's payment system can't easily save Russian banks cut off from SWIFT

Western nations have sought to punish Russia for invading Ukraine by imposing economic and financial sanctions and excluding some Russian banks from the omnipresent SWIFT messaging system, known as the Gmail of global banking.

That’s raised questions about whether China - which before the war signalled it wanted closer ties with Russia - could offer its neighbour a financial lifeline.

In particular, many have focused on what a Chinese payment system, known as CIPS, could do. The answer seems to be not much, for now.

WHAT IS CIPS?

The Cross-Border Interbank Payment System was set up in October 2015 as a settlement and payment clearing system for transactions that use the yuan, also known as the renminbi, or “people’s currency.”

The system is supervised by China’s central bank but is run by CIPS Co Ltd in Shanghai. Ownership is spread among dozens of shareholders including state-owned Chinese financial institutions, exchanges and Western banks.

Its use has steadily increased, with an average daily transaction value of 388.8 billion yuan (US$61.3 billion) as of February, about a 50 per cent increase from a year ago, according to data from the company.

IS IT A RIVAL TO SWIFT?

They’re not direct competitors. Whereas SWIFT is a messaging system for global banks to communicate, CIPS is mainly a settlement system for renminbi transactions that also offers some communication functions.

Most banks that use CIPS still communicate via SWIFT, either out of habit or because they don’t have the CIPS-specific messaging tool installed, or both, according to the Cross-Border Finance Research Institution, a Shanghai-based consultancy.

The People’s Bank of China last year actually set up a joint venture with SWIFT to offer local network services and store message information in China.

By size, CIPS is miniscule compared to SWIFT, which has more than 11,000 members and handles more than 42 million transactions a day. As of February, CIPS had about 1,300 participants, primarily in China, and processed about 13,000 transactions a day.