Will Russian bonds default? There’s debate about that

War, sanctions, perplexing government decrees and disrupted payment chains have left holders of about US$150 billion in Russian bonds bracing for a possible default. With about half of Russia’s foreign reserves frozen by sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine, it’s unclear if, when - and how - investors in the country’s government and corporate debt will get their money back. If Moscow fails to meet its foreign obligations it would be the first time since 1918, following the Bolshevik Revolution.

IS RUSSIA HEADED FOR A DEFAULT?

It looks that way. A key test came Mar 16 with confusion around US$117 million in coupon payments due that day on two dollar-denominated government bonds. Russia’s finance ministry said it sent the payment to its correspondent bank, but holders of the bonds said they didn’t receive the funds. The payments have a 30-day grace period, so an official declaration of a so-called sovereign default may come as soon as Apr 15.

Russia’s last default was in 1998, when shockwaves from the Asian debt crisis and tumbling oil prices pushed Boris Yeltsin’s government to renege on about US$40 billion of domestic debt and declare a moratorium on payments for foreign-currency bonds.

WHAT ARE RUSSIAN OFFICIALS SAYING?

They want to honor the obligations, and say they will pay foreign debt in Russian rubles if sanctions prevent them from paying in dollars or euros. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Mar 14 that freezing Russia’s accounts could be interpreted as an “artificial default”. The following day, the US Treasury Department said that restrictions don’t bar Russia from paying its dollar debt, at least until May.

Concern about a default intensified after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree early March saying creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” can only be paid in rubles and outlined new procedures for ruble accounts.

With the US, European Union and its allies ratcheting up sanctions, that means most investors could be paid in the Russian currency, which has lost about a third of its value this year. Creditors outside the “unfriendly” jurisdictions may be able to receive foreign-currency payments with special permission.