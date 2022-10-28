Wilmar profit rises about 35% on core business performance

(Reuters) -Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd posted a near 35 per cent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, helped by improved performance across its core segments and easing raw material costs.

Wilmar said it was confident that its diversified business and risk management policies will help it achieve satisfactory performance for the rest of the year.

The group had reported strong earnings for the first half on the back of robust demand from China, which accounted for half of its total revenue.

Net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $766.2 million from $568.7 million a year earlier, even as the group made certain non-operating losses from investment securities amid weak equity market conditions.

Sales volume at the company's consumer products business dipped about 3 per cent, while that for the overall food products segment rose about 3.2 per cent.