Logo
Logo

Business

Wingtech says it will 'exhaust all legal means' to restore Nexperia control
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Wingtech says it will 'exhaust all legal means' to restore Nexperia control

Wingtech says it will 'exhaust all legal means' to restore Nexperia control

Dirk-Jan Duynstee, member of the legal team representing Wingtech, sits to attend a hearing where lawyers for the European management team of chipmaker Nexperia and its Chinese owner Wingtech face off in an Amsterdam court as judges hear arguments on whether to order a formal investigation into allegations by European executives at Nexperia of mismanagement at the firm, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

11 Feb 2026 11:21PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2026 11:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING, Feb 11 : Chipmaker Nexperia's Chinese owner Wingtech on Wednesday said it would continue to "exhaust all legal means to restore the company's full control over Nexperia," according to a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

A Dutch court earlier on Wednesday ordered an investigation into mismanagement at Nexperia BV and upheld an October decision to suspend former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, the founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent Wingtech.

Wingtech's control over Nexperia "remains restricted," the company said in the filing.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement