Wingtech says it will 'exhaust all legal means' to restore Nexperia control

BEIJING, Feb 11 : Chipmaker Nexperia's Chinese owner Wingtech on Wednesday said it would continue to "exhaust all legal means to restore the company's full control over Nexperia," according to a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

A Dutch court earlier on Wednesday ordered an investigation into mismanagement at Nexperia BV and upheld an October decision to suspend former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, the founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent Wingtech.

Wingtech's control over Nexperia "remains restricted," the company said in the filing.