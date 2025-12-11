Winklevoss twins' Gemini bags US license for prediction markets

Dec 10 : Gemini, the crypto platform founded by billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, said on Wednesday it had received a license from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to offer prediction markets to U.S. customers.

Shares of the New York-based company jumped 23.6 per cent in extended trading.

"Prediction markets have the potential to be as big or bigger than traditional capital markets," said Gemini President Cameron.

Gemini customers in the U.S. will be able to participate in prediction markets on the web interface shortly, while trading events contracts through the mobile app will be made available later.