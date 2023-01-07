Logo
Wisconsin governor plans to ban TikTok from state government-owned devices
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, speaks on Labor Day at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
07 Jan 2023 04:01AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 04:01AM)
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Friday he plans to join other states in issuing an order to ban the use of the popular video app TikTok on government-managed devices.

Evers, a Democrat, told WISN-TV in Milwaukee he would issue the order on the Chinese-owned app early next week after consulting with FBI officials and others.

More than 20 U.S. states have banned TikTok from state-owned devices citing concerns about its Chinese ownership. Last month, President Biden signed into law a government funding bill that included a ban on federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices.

Source: Reuters

