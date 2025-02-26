WiseTech Global names billionaire founder Richard White executive chairman

Australian logistics software maker WiseTech Global appointed Richard White as its executive chairman on Wednesday, even as the firm's board and investors remain split over the billionaire founder's role following a flurry of controversies.

Earlier in the week, four non-executive directors announced their departure from the firm, owing to differing views around White's role in the company.

White, the founder and biggest shareholder of the logistics software maker, transitioned to a long-term consulting role with the newly created title of "founder and founding CEO" in late October, after media reports of allegations about his personal life including payments to an alleged former lover.

Now appointed executive chairman, White will oversee succession planning, including finding a permanent CEO, alongside the nomination committee, WiseTech said.

Andrew Cartledge, former chief financial officer, is currently serving as the acting CEO.