Wiz raises US$250 million, values Israeli cyber firm at US$6 billion

JERUSALEM : Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised US$250 million in a private funding round that values the company at US$6 billion.

Wiz, established in 2020, completed a US$350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at US$1.7 billion.

Wiz has 180 employees in Israel and the United States. It said its platform is used by 15per cent of Fortune 500 companies.

The company said most of the investors from its previous round - Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Greenoaks, Salesforce, CyberStarts, billionaire Bernard Arnault and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz - participated in the current round.

