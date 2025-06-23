Logo
Business

Wolfspeed reaches agreement with creditors, plans bankruptcy filing
Wolfspeed reaches agreement with creditors, plans bankruptcy filing

FILE PHOTO: U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide 200mm wafer is seen on display at Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, U.S., April 2022. Courtesy of Wolfspeed/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

23 Jun 2025 10:10AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2025 10:42AM)
Wolfspeed said on Sunday that it has reached a restructuring agreement with creditors and plans to file for bankruptcy in the U.S. in the near future.

The restructuring agreement would provide the struggling chipmaker with $275 million in fresh financing by some of its existing creditors, the company said in a statement.

Wolfspeed said it plans to seek approval on its pre-packaged plan and subsequently emerge out of bankruptcy by the end of third quarter calendar year 2025.

The company has about $1.3 billion in cash as of the third quarter of the 2025 financial year to continue regular operations in the near term, it said, adding that the restructuring would help it reduce existing debt by about $4.6 billion.

In a prepackaged bankruptcy, companies and their creditors agree on a reorganization plan prior to the bankruptcy filing and creditors even vote on the plan.

The chipmaker raised going-concern doubts in May, as deepening economic uncertainty stemming from changing U.S. trade policies, combined with weakening demand, triggered a series of financial challenges.

Source: Reuters
