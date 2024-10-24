Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Wolfspeed shelves plans to build chip factory in Germany, FT reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Wolfspeed shelves plans to build chip factory in Germany, FT reports

Wolfspeed shelves plans to build chip factory in Germany, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

24 Oct 2024 02:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wolfspeed shelved plans to build a semiconductor factory in Germany, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the U.S. chipmaker.

The chipmaker said in June it had delayed plans to build the $3 billion plant, which would make, in Germany, computer chips used in electric cars, highlighting the European Union's struggle to increase semiconductor production and reduce its reliance on Asian chips.

Wolfspeed did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wolfspeed announced its plans for the plant and a research and development center in Germany in February 2023.

An industry source told Reuters on Tuesday that the German automotive supplier ZF had intentions to withdraw from the planned $3 billion microchip manufacturing project with Wolfspeed in western Germany.

($1 = 0.9283 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement