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Woodside exercises pre-emptive right to buy 10.67% stake in Browse JV from PetroChina
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Woodside exercises pre-emptive right to buy 10.67% stake in Browse JV from PetroChina

Woodside exercises pre-emptive right to buy 10.67% stake in Browse JV from PetroChina

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Woodside Energy's headquarters in Perth, Australia, April 19, 2025. REUTERS/Christine Chen/File Photo

12 Jun 2026 07:57AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2026 08:15AM)
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June 12 : Woodside Energy said on Friday it had exercised its pre-emptive right to acquire PetroChina's 10.67 per cent stake in the Browse gas fields off the coast of Western Australia, blocking a deal agreed with Japan's INPEX.

Under the terms of the transaction, Woodside will pay $225 million to PetroChina, along with reimbursement of cash call contributions made since June 30, 2025.

The agreement also includes a contingent payment of $175 million, Woodside said, if the Browse joint venture reaches a final investment decision on the development of the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa gas fields by June 30, 2032.

Browse is Australia's largest undeveloped conventional gas resource and is expected to underpin a proposed development linking the offshore fields to the North West Shelf LNG facilities in Western Australia.

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The acquisition will increase Woodside's interest in the Browse joint venture to 41.27 per cent, it said, assuming no other participant exercises pre-emption rights, and remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The move comes as interest rises in the Browse project, including PetroChina's planned sale of its stake to INPEX and a separate transaction announced by BP involving South Korea's GS Energy.

PetroChina bought its stake in the Browse project, operated by Woodside Energy, for $1.63 billion in December 2012 from BHP.

The partners are operator Woodside Energy, BP and Japan LNG, which is a joint venture between Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

Source: Reuters
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