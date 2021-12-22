Woodside, Keppel to study hydrogen supply to Singapore

MELBOURNE: Woodside Petroleum is working with units of Keppel Corp and Osaka Gas to study a long-term supply of liquid hydrogen from Western Australia to Singapore and potentially Japan, the companies said on Wednesday (Dec 22).

The study, which is in line with the Singapore Green Plan, will go on until mid-2022, before the companies decide on their next move.

For Woodside, Singapore and Japan would be ideal export destinations for hydrogen from its planned H2Perth Hydrogen facility in Western Australia, while Keppel Data Centres said it is studying the use of hydrogen to power its data centres.

"It is important for us to work collaboratively with potential customers and end users such as Keppel Data Centres, Osaka Gas Singapore, City Energy and City-OG Gas Energy Services to collaboratively build out a sustainable hydrogen supply chain from our proposed H2Perth Project," Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said in a statement.