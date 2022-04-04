Workday to build Dublin campus to house 1,000 more workers

DUBLIN : Workday Inc will add 1,000 jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin over the next two years and construct a 51,000 square metre campus in the capital to accommodate the expansion, the U.S. software company said on Monday.

Workday specialises in cloud-based applications for finance and human resources, and the jobs will be across product development, engineering and data science, sales, and customer services.

The new jobs are in addition to the 1,700 already employed in Dublin, where it has had a presence since 2008.

Ireland's economy is hugely reliant on multinational firms, which employ around one in nine workers in the country, particularly big technology and drugs companies attracted in part by its low corporate tax rate.

In December, the country's foreign direct investment agency IDA Ireland said the number of people employed by multinationals had hit an all-time high of 275,000 in 2021, up 10per cent on its pre-pandemic level.

The plans to construct a new headquarters near the grounds of Technological University Dublin makes Workday the latest technology company to establish a campus-style site in the city, after Facebook, Microsoft's LinkedIn, Mastercard and Alphabet's Google bought or leased large spaces in recent years.

"Today's announcement of 1,000 new jobs by Workday is a very significant endorsement of Ireland as a place to do business and in our reputation as a leading tech hub in Europe," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said in a statement.

