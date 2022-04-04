Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Workday to build Dublin campus to house 1,000 more workers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Workday to build Dublin campus to house 1,000 more workers

Workday to build Dublin campus to house 1,000 more workers

FILE PHOTO: A man pushes a trolley across the road in the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC), in Dublin, Ireland, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

04 Apr 2022 06:19PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 06:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : Workday Inc will add 1,000 jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin over the next two years and construct a 51,000 square metre campus in the capital to accommodate the expansion, the U.S. software company said on Monday.

Workday specialises in cloud-based applications for finance and human resources, and the jobs will be across product development, engineering and data science, sales, and customer services.

The new jobs are in addition to the 1,700 already employed in Dublin, where it has had a presence since 2008.

Ireland's economy is hugely reliant on multinational firms, which employ around one in nine workers in the country, particularly big technology and drugs companies attracted in part by its low corporate tax rate.

In December, the country's foreign direct investment agency IDA Ireland said the number of people employed by multinationals had hit an all-time high of 275,000 in 2021, up 10per cent on its pre-pandemic level.

The plans to construct a new headquarters near the grounds of Technological University Dublin makes Workday the latest technology company to establish a campus-style site in the city, after Facebook, Microsoft's LinkedIn, Mastercard and Alphabet's Google bought or leased large spaces in recent years.

"Today's announcement of 1,000 new jobs by Workday is a very significant endorsement of Ireland as a place to do business and in our reputation as a leading tech hub in Europe," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said in a statement.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by David Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us