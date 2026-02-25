Workday forecasts 2027 subscription revenue below estimates, shares fall

Feb 24 : Workday on Tuesday forecast fiscal 2027 subscription revenue below Wall Street estimates, signaling slower new client wins as corporations cut technology spending amid economic uncertainty.

Shares of the company fell 7 per cent in extended trading.

Despite its push into AI, the enterprise software company faces headwinds from a challenging macroeconomic environment. Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have prompted businesses to scrutinize big-ticket software investments and delay purchasing decisions, weighing on new client wins.

Separately, Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic's release of a legal plug-in ignited an $830 billion global selloff in software and services stocks, including those of some of the startup's partners, as investors worried that AI-powered automation could undercut revenue streams at these companies.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Anthropic on Tuesday unveiled 10 new ways for business customers to plug in its technology to help with human resources-related tasks such as making new-hire materials reflect a brand's tone and policies, and investment banking tasks like reviewing deals.

Workday forecast annual subscription revenue between $9.93 billion and $9.95 billion, missing analyst expectations of $10 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Total revenue for the quarter ended January 31 came in at $2.53 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.52 billion.

Subscription revenue of the Pleasanton, California-based company came in at $2.36 billion in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations.