Workers at Atlanta Apple store file to hold first US union election
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct 23, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

21 Apr 2022 02:27AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 04:56AM)
Workers at an Apple Inc store in Atlanta on Wednesday (Apr 20) filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first US store to unionise amid a wave of labour activity at other major firms.

The effort at the Apple store in Cumberland Mall is backed by the Communications Workers of America, according to a news release issued by the union and workers involved in the effort. More than 70 per cent of the more than 100 workers eligible to join the union - in sales, technical, creative and operations roles - signed cards expressing a desire to organize, the union said.

A spokesperson for the US National Labor Relations Board confirmed that the agency's Atlanta office received the union petition on Wednesday. If certain conditions are met, the NLRB works with the union and the employer to arrange an election.

"We work hard at Apple because we really believe in the products and the company and we want to make sure that every Apple worker is able to afford quality housing and basic living expenses," Elli Daniels, an Apple worker who is part of the union effort, said in a statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news of the petition was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large US corporations including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

Apple is known for its reticent culture, but last year some current and former workers began criticising the company's working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo.

Source: Reuters

