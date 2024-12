RIO DE JANEIRO : About 163 workers were found in slavery-like conditions at a construction site for carmaker BYD in Brazil's Bahia state, labor authorities said during a press conference on Monday.

According to authorities, the workers were laboring for long hours, in excess of what is allowed by Brazilian law, and were being kept in degrading conditions in their accommodations, among other labor violations.

BYD did not immediately reply to a request for comment.