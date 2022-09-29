Logo
Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
29 Sep 2022 04:58AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 04:58AM)
Cloud-based data platform Workiva has received takeover interest from private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Private equity firms have taken several software companies including Anaplan and Zendesk Inc private this year.

Thoma Bravo this year has acquired cybersecurity firm SailPoint, agreed to buy Ping Identity Holding and has expressed interest in British firm Darktrace Plc and Australia's Nearmap.

Workiva, which currently has a market value of $3.4 billion, told Reuters it would not comment on market rumors and speculation.

Thoma Bravo and TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

