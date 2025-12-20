Logo
World Bank approves $700 million for Pakistan's economic stability
People are silhouetted as they cross a pedestrian bridge during sunset hours, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

20 Dec 2025 03:06PM
Dec 19 : ‌The World Bank said on Friday that it has approved $700 million in financing for Pakistan under a multi-year initiative aimed at supporting the country's macroeconomic stability and service delivery.

The funds ‌will be released under the ‌bank's Public Resources for Inclusive Development - Multiphase Programmatic Approach (PRID-MPA), which could provide up to $1.35 billion in total financing, the lender said.

Of this amount, $600 million will go for federal programs ‍and $100 million will support a provincial program in the southern Sindh province.

The approval follows a $47.9 million World Bank grant in August to ​improve primary education ‌in Pakistan's most populous Punjab province.

In November, an IMF-World Bank report, uploaded ​by Pakistan's finance ministry, said Pakistan's fragmented regulation, ⁠opaque budgeting and ‌political capture are curbing investment and weakening ​revenue.

Regional tensions may surface over international financing for Pakistan. In May, Reuters ‍reported that India would oppose World Bank ⁠funding for Pakistan, citing a senior government source ​in New Delhi.

(Reporting ‌by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Saad Sayeed)

Source: Reuters
