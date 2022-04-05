World Bank cuts Thai growth outlook to 2.9per cent this year

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.9per cent this year, down from a prediction of 3.9per cent seen in December, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Weakening global demand will slow growth in goods exports, while the fallout from the Ukraine-Russia war will weigh on domestic consumption, external demand and tourism, the agency said in a statement. The economy expanded 1.6per cent last year, among the lowest growth rates in Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)