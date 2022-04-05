Logo
World Bank cuts Thai growth outlook to 2.9per cent this year
FILE PHOTO: The skyline is seen through polluted air, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled, due to the worsening air quality in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

05 Apr 2022 10:20AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:20AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.9per cent this year, down from a prediction of 3.9per cent seen in December, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Weakening global demand will slow growth in goods exports, while the fallout from the Ukraine-Russia war will weigh on domestic consumption, external demand and tourism, the agency said in a statement. The economy expanded 1.6per cent last year, among the lowest growth rates in Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

