World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2026 economic growth to slow to 6.8%

HANOI, May 15 : Vietnam's economic growth is expected to slow to 6.8 per cent this year from an expansion of 8 per cent last year, the World Bank said on Friday.

The country's outlook remains solid but risks remain elevated in the near term, the bank said in a statement.

• "Softer global conditions are making Vietnam's external environment more challenging, with the oil shock adding to the downside risks," WB director for Vietnam, Mariam J. Sherman, said.

• Vietnam targets annual GDP growth of at least 10 per cent for this year and the rest of the decade.

• The country is facing inflationary pressures triggered by the Iran war, leaving April inflation higher than the government's target of 4.5 per cent.