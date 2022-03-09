Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers

World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers
FILE PHOTO: People walk in Huaqiangbei Commercial Street, a marketplace for Chinese producers and international wholesale buyers, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers
FILE PHOTO: Vendors react while waiting for their customers at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers
FILE PHOTO: Seagulls fly over the Bosphorus strait during a foggy day in Istanbul, Turkey November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
09 Mar 2022 12:06PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 12:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Persistent high oil prices prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cut a full percentage point off the growth off large oil-importing developing economies like China, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey, a World Bank official said on Tuesday.

Indermit Gill, the bank's Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions, said in a blog posting that the war will deal further setbacks to growth for emerging markets already lagging in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling with a range of uncertainties from debt to inflation.

"The war has aggravated those uncertainties in ways that will reverberate across the world, harming the most vulnerable people in the most fragile places," Gill said. []

"It's too soon to tell the degree to which the conflict will alter the global economic outlook."

Some countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia and Ukraine for food, as the countries together make up more than 20per cent of global wheat exports.

Gill said estimates from a forthcoming World Bank publication suggest that a 10per cent oil price increase that persists for several years can cut growth in commodity-importing developing economies by a tenth of a percentage point.

Oil prices have more than doubled over the last six months.

"If this lasts, oil could shave a full percentage point of growth from oil importers like China, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey," he said.

"Before the war broke out, South Africa was expected to grow by about 2per cent annually in 2022 and 2023, Turkey by 2-3per cent, and China and Indonesia by 5per cent."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us