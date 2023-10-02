World Bank trims East Asia and Pacific growth forecast for 2023 and 2024
For 2024, the bank lowered its regional outlook to 4.5 per cent growth from 4.8 per cent, dragged down by external factors including a sluggish global economy, high interest rates and trade protectionism.
BEIJING: The World Bank has slightly trimmed its 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific to 5.0 per cent, from its prior 5.1 per cent estimate, in its semi-annual regional update released on Sunday.
"Almost 3,000 new restrictions were imposed on global trade in 2022, three times as large as those in 2019," the World Bank said.
The Bank maintained its forecast for China's 2023 economic growth at 5.1 per cent, in line with its previous estimate in April, but trimmed its prediction for 2024 to 4.4 per cent from 4.8 per cent, citing the persistent weakness of its property sector.
CHINA'S BOUNCE BACK HAS FADEDChina's bounce back from the reopening of its economy following three years of ultra-stringent zero-COVID policies has faded, and elevated debt and weakness in its property sector are weighing on growth, the World Bank said in the report.
After months of mostly dismal data, the world's second-largest economy has started to show signs of stabilisation.
China's factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, an official survey showed on Saturday.
Initial signs of improvement had emerged in August, with factory production and retail sales growth accelerating while declines of exports and imports narrowed and deflationary pressures eased. Profits at industrial firms posted a surprise 17.2 per cent jump in August, reversing July's 6.7 per cent decline.
MORE POLICY SUPPORT NEEDED
Analysts say more policy support will be needed to ensure China's economy can hit the government's growth target of about 5 per cent this year.
Stronger structural reforms including further liberalisation of the "hukou" residence permit system, stronger social safety nets and greater regulatory predictability for investments in innovative and green products could help revive consumption and investment, creating the basis for sustainable growth, the World Bank said.
China's economic sluggishness has polarised government advisers over the best way forward.
The pro-reform camp is beating the drum for faster structural reforms, including relaxing the hukou system, to spur consumption and removing market entry barriers for private firms at the cost of state giants.
REGION STILL GROWING, ALBEIT AT SLOWER PACE
Outside of China, the region's emerging market economies – despite a trimmed forecast – look set to outshine their peers elsewhere in the world, as they recover from the deep shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are tremendous strengths in the region,” said the World Bank's Chief Economist of the East Asia and Pacific Region Aaditya Mattoo.
“It is still growing faster than most other parts of the world, and has shown remarkable resilience in the face of shocks. Growth is continuing. However, it is true that it's slowing down.”
Mr Mattoo told CNA's Asia Now on Monday that while the year has seen sluggish global growth and tight financial conditions, the outlook for next year is more optimistic.
“In the report, the fortunes of countries outside China are largely being shaped by external developments. 2023 was a hard year and that's why growth was relatively low. Next year, we believe the world will recover, because inflation is more under control, and financial conditions will ease," he said.
In recent decades, manufacturing has been the backbone of Asia's rapid boom. However, the Bank said the services sector plays a growing but often under-appreciated role as a key growth driver and jobs creator.
“The services sector remains relatively protected and offers remarkable opportunities because of the digital revolution that we see unfolding,” said Mr Mattoo.
“Over the last decade, the services sector has contributed more to labour productivity than manufacturing. We see it as a source of economy-wide growth. But we also recognise that deeper policy reforms are needed to unleash its tremendous potential.”