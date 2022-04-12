Logo
World Bank says it is preparing $1.5 billion aid package for Ukraine
World Bank says it is preparing $1.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

12 Apr 2022 08:13PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 08:13PM)
The World Bank is preparing a new, $1.5 billion support package for war-torn Ukraine, including a $1 billion payment from the development lender's fund for the poorest countries, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday.

Malpass, speaking in Warsaw, said the package was enabled by Monday's approval of $1 billion in International Development Association aid, as well as a $100 million payment to neighboring Moldova.

In remarks ahead of next week's World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, Malpass said the bank's support was helping Ukraine to provide critical services, including paying wages for hospital workers, pensions and social programs. The aid comes on top of about $923 million in fast-disbursing financing approved by the World Bank last month.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

