World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target
World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target

FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

18 Apr 2022 09:52PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 09:52PM)
WASHINGTON : The World Bank is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2per cent from 4.1per cent, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months.

Malpass said the biggest component of the bank's growth forecast reduction was a 4.1per cent contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region - comprising Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries. Forecasts also are being cut for advanced and many developing economies because of spikes in food and energy prices caused by war-related supply disruptions, Malpass said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

