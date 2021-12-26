World economy to top US$100 trillion in 2022 for first time: Report

"The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8 per cent in the U.S.," said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.

"We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024."

The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.