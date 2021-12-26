Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia VTL Loh Kean Yew China climate change
Logo

Business

World economy to top US$100 trillion in 2022 for first time: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia VTL Loh Kean Yew China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

World economy to top US$100 trillion in 2022 for first time: Report

World economy to top US$100 trillion in 2022 for first time: Report

File photo. Women pose for pictures at a shopping mall near the CCTV headquarters and China Zun skyscraper in Beijing's central business district (CBD), on Jul 16, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

26 Dec 2021 08:14AM (Updated: 26 Dec 2021 09:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The world's economic output will exceed US$100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the number one economy, a report showed on Sunday (Dec 26).

British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year's World Economic League Table report.India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth biggest economy, Cebr said.

Related:

"The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8 per cent in the U.S.," said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.

"We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024."

The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us