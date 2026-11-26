NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 : Global markets stumbled on Wednesday in a broad selloff of riskier assets, with US stocks hammered after the Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on major trading partners.

US technology shares led declines amid concerns about inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve, while investors assessed the implications of the tariffs for global supply chains and economic growth. Treasury prices jumped as investors sought safe-haven assets.

MSCI's global stocks index fell 2.35 per cent, while the three main US indexes tumbled and Nvidia shed more than 8 per cent.

The Nasdaq was down 3.9 per cent, S&P 500 down 2.7 per cent and the Dow down 1.7 per cent. The selloff was mirrored elsewhere, with Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 2.28 per cent and emerging market stocks falling 3.23 per cent.

"We still have not dealt with the fresh shock of Nvidia and tech and now we have tariffs," said Aneeka Gupta, an equity strategist at WisdomTree.

"Markets are contending with AI, central banks remain hawkish, and then if we get a renewal of tariffs that adds volatility in markets."

European shares, which had traded higher earlier on gains in personal and household goods and retail stocks, later reversed course. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.67 per cent.

The broad-based selloff, combined with lower bond yields, weaker cryptocurrencies and falling industrial metals prices, signalled growing concern that escalating trade barriers could weigh on global growth and corporate earnings.

"It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind," ING analysts wrote in a note.

"If anyone thought the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year marked the beginning of the end of the US tariff wall, think again."

Nvidia gave up about half of its gains from earlier this week, leaving the stock down about 14 per cent since Monday, when CEO Jensen Huang's return sparked a 31.5 per cent rally.

Data showed US consumer confidence increased by more than expected in November to its highest level in nearly two years.

RATE EXPECTATIONS

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of major peers including the yen and euro, rose 0.15 per cent, while the euro slipped 0.26 per cent to $1.0936.

"Higher interest rates (are) creating challenges for investors and undermining confidence in the sustainability of the financing structures in place that are driving the AI expansion," wrote Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA and international securities at MUFG in London.

Euro zone government bond yields fell as the slide in US equities drove investors towards the relative safety of sovereign debt. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 4.73 basis points to 3.218 per cent, from 3.266 per cent late on Tuesday.

Brent rose 2.19 per cent to $93.40 per barrel.