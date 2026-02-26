Worldline disposal programme nearly complete, it says after hitting annual results targets

Feb 25 : Digital payment service group Worldline's disposal of non-core parts of the business is near completion, the company said as it reported annual results in line with guidance after a transformational year under its new CEO.

The Paris-listed company reported a 2.4 per cent decline in annual revenue to 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion), including the digital services business that is due to be sold as part of the disposal programme.

Adjusted core profit, meanwhile, stood at 841 million euros, within the forecast range of 830 million to 855 million euros.

The group reaffirmed 2026 guidance of organic revenue growth in a low single-digit percentage and adjusted core profit between 630 million and 650 million euros.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company also said it expects its divestments to bring a 30 per cent decline in headcount.

CEO Pierre-Antoine Vacheron said that the fourth quarter marked a "decisive turning point" for Worldline and that he believes the earnings report and a 500 million euro capital increase in March will draw a line under two years of crisis at the French payments group.

Worldline is clinging to a fraction of its market value since its pandemic peak, hit by multiple profit warnings, governance shake-ups and media reports accusing it of concealing client fraud. It was also investigated by Belgian prosecutors over potential money laundering.

The planned shares sale, which exceeds Worldline's current market capitalisation of about 400 million euros, is aimed at halting a negative spiral also marked by heavy short-selling and debt pressure.

It is also aimed at protecting the company's credit rating, after a painful downgrade to junk status by S&P late last year.

($1 = 0.8472 euros)