In world's finance centres, small businesses face a tough future

In the world’s financial centres, Thursday is the new Friday.

As ranks of office workers begin to return after months of lockdowns and working from home, the new pattern of commuting is imperiling thousands of small businesses in central business districts that relied on a steady flow of customers from Monday to Friday to cover expensive downtown rents and turn a profit.

Many staff members are opting to continue working from home or returning to the office for only three or four days a week.

Mondays and Fridays are particularly quiet in some business districts, and while customers are returning to theatres and bars in nations that have begun to reopen, other services that cater to office workers report that the number of customers is still as much as 40 per cent less than before the pandemic.

“What we’re seeing in the data is this real divide between the willingness to return to leisure and to return to offices,” said James Pomeroy, global economist for HSBC Bank in London.

“Some leisure activities — bars, restaurants, shows and sporting events — appear to be doing quite well, but those businesses that rely on the footfall of office workers are having to make do with maybe 25 per cent fewer people.”

In London, James Goolnick has run Bow Lane Dental Group for 22 years, catering to financiers and lawyers in nearby office buildings. As employees of a health service, his staff members were among the first to return after England’s lockdowns.

“It was like an apocalypse movie, because there was just us, Tesco and the butcher’s open in Watling Street,” he said, recalling his first return to the city in June 2020. “My friends who’ve got suburban and residential practices have been really, really busy.”

Mary Gillmore, owner of neighbouring salon Beauty Essence has also seen recessions come and go as owner for 26 years. “I’ve always managed to run successful businesses — which kind of stopped when we hit the pandemic.”

She estimates foot traffic on some days is 40 per cent of what it used to be.

Unable to rely on the flow of commuters, even in the medium term, Gillmore is relying on a grant from the City of London, which she is using to develop a social media and Internet campaign to try to attract a “wider, more residential client base”.

She said a lot of salons in central London are closing at Christmas because they are not making enough money. “They've run out of funds and they're giving up," she said.