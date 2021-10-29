World's largest aluminium recycler Novelis to expand China plant

LONDON: The world's largest aluminium recycler, Novelis, will invest US$375 million in its Zhenjiang operation in China to expand recycling and production for aluminium products used in the auto industry, the company said on Friday (Oct 29).

Metal recycling will play an important role in the energy transition, which includes a switch to electric vehicles from internal combustion engine cars.

Novelis, a subsidiary of India's Hindalco, expects to complete the expansion project by the middle of 2024.

"The investment will create a fully integrated supply chain for the automotive market in China between our Zhenjiang rolling and recycling facility and Changzhou automotive finishing plant," Novelis said.

Novelis, the world's largest supplier of automotive sheet, processes more than two million tonnes of aluminium scrap a year, resulting in an average of 61per cent recycled content in its products.