From wow to new normal: Driverless cars cruise the streets of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO: This California summer, passers-by on the streets of San Francisco can be divided into two camps: Blase locals who are used to a parade of moving cars with no drivers, or gob-smacked tourists fumbling for their smartphones to capture this long-promised vision of the future.

Katherine Allen climbs into a white Jaguar, which then pushes out carefully into the traffic in a busy neighborhood crisscrossed by jaywalkers and cyclists.

The 37-year-old lawyer has been voluntarily testing Waymo's robot cabs since the end of 2021. At first, there was always an employee of this subsidiary of Alphabet - Google's parent company - on board, there to grab the wheel if needed.

And then one night with very little warning, the car came to her unchaperoned.

"I was really nervous the first time, but not too nervous that I didn't want to take it. I was excited too," she said.

"For the first two thirds of the trip, maybe 20 minutes or so, I was freaking out and then all of a sudden it just sort of felt normal, which is weird, because it wasn't normal!"

The vehicles in San Francisco are operated by Waymo and General Motors-owned Cruise, and earlier this summer both operators received permission by a California regulator to operate 24/7 across the city except on freeways.

This made San Francisco the first major city with two fleets of driverless vehicles fully operating that the companies hope will drive their expansion elsewhere across the United States.