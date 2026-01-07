Logo
WTI crude extends decline after Trump says Venezuela will send oil to US
An oil pump jack is seen in an oil field near Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas, Venezuela October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Issac Urrutia

07 Jan 2026 08:26AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2026 08:30AM)
Jan ‌7 : U.S. crude fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Venezuela will be "turning over" 30 million to ‌50 million barrels of ‌sanctioned oil to the United States.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 88 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $56.25 a barrel by ‍0114 GMT, extending its decline after closing down $1.19, or 2.04 per cent, on Tuesday.

"This Oil will be sold ​at its ‌Market Price, and that money will be controlled by ​me, as President of the United ⁠States of ‌America, to ensure it ​is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and ‍the United States!" Trump said in ⁠a social media post.

Source: Reuters
