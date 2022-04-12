Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

WTO lowers its 2022 global trade growth forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

WTO lowers its 2022 global trade growth forecast

WTO lowers its 2022 global trade growth forecast

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

12 Apr 2022 07:10PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 07:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3per cent from 4.7per cent due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The economic reverberations of this conflict will extend far beyond Ukraine's borders," said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at a press conference presenting the findings.

"It's now clear that the double whammy of the pandemic and the war has disrupted supply chains, increased inflationary pressures and lowered expectations for output and trade growth."

The Geneva-based body said that global trade growth in 2023 is expected to be 3.4per cent, noting that these estimates are less certain than usual due to uncertainty about the conflict.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us