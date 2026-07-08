WTO panel largely rejects Indonesia's challenge to EU duties in fatty acid imports dispute

July 8 : A World Trade Organization panel on Wednesday largely rejected Indonesia's challenge to European Union anti-dumping duties on fatty acid imports from the Southeast Asian country, while finding a limited breach related to the European Commission's calculation of dumping margins.

The panel upheld one Indonesian complaint, concluding that the European Commission failed to correctly convert the currency of certain transactions. The error breached a part of the Anti-Dumping Agreement and, as a consequence, also violated provisions governing the level of anti-dumping duties.

The panel report, circulated to WTO members on Tuesday, stems from a dispute launched by Indonesia over anti-dumping measures imposed by the EU following an investigation by the European Commission.

Jakarta also challenged what it alleged was an unwritten methodology used by Brussels in calculating dumping margins.