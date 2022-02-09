Logo
WTO panel partially upholds South Korea's claims in washers dispute with U.S
WTO panel partially backs South Korea's claims in washers dispute with US

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jun 3, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

09 Feb 2022 12:39AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 01:04AM)
GENEVA: A World Trade Organization panel on Tuesday upheld some of South Korea's claims against the United States in a Trump-era dispute involving US safeguard measures on washing machine imports and asked Washington to bring those measures into line with global trade rules.

The case involves tariffs that former US President Donald Trump imposed in 2018 on washing machine imports, as part of his "America First" trade push. The measures were designed to shield American manufacturers from imports and were applauded at the time by domestic suppliers such as Whirlpool Corp.

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, filed a complaint to the WTO the same year, claiming the so-called "safeguard measure" discriminated between products originating in South Korea and comparable products from other WTO members.

The panel upheld Seoul's claim that the United States failed to show increased imports of washing machines, a normal condition for safeguards, and its challenge to a US price analysis. It dismissed others such as allegations that Washington had failed to send timely notifications to the WTO.

"Korea welcomes that the Panel upheld Korea's claims in all five substantive issues," a statement from South Korea's trade ministry said, adding it would make efforts to resolve the matter with Washington as early as possible.

A spokesperson at the US Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Washington may appeal the findings. However, since there is no current functioning Appellate Body at the WTO, this would join a growing number of cases in a legal void.

Source: Reuters

