Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

WTO rules against US in Hong Kong labelling dispute
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

WTO rules against US in Hong Kong labelling dispute

WTO rules against US in Hong Kong labelling dispute

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

21 Dec 2022 10:55PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 10:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : An adjudicating panel of the World Trade Organization found on Wednesday that the United States had violated global trading rules by insisting that imports of products from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China.

Until 2020, the United States had treated Hong Kong, which is a separate WTO member, in the same manner as before it passed from British control in July 1997.

Then U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order requiring that be changed, with Washington arguing that the Chinese territory was not sufficiently autonomous to justify treatment different from that of China. The order came into effect in September 2020.

The three-person WTO panel found that the United States violated an obligation towards Hong Kong, by giving it less favourable treatment than other WTO members in terms of marks of origin on its products.

The United States said it had applied an exception allowing for measures to protect a country's "essential security interests".

The panel acknowledged that tensions had increased between the United States and Hong Kong, but said these had not risen to an "emergency in international relations", the threshold required to apply the exception.

The panel concluded its 96-page report by saying that the United States should bring its measure into conformity with global trading rules.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.