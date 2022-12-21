WTO rules against US in Hong Kong labelling dispute

GENEVA : An adjudicating panel of the World Trade Organization found on Wednesday that the United States had violated global trading rules by insisting that imports of products from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China.

Until 2020, the United States had treated Hong Kong, which is a separate WTO member, in the same manner as before it passed from British control in July 1997.

Then U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order requiring that be changed, with Washington arguing that the Chinese territory was not sufficiently autonomous to justify treatment different from that of China. The order came into effect in September 2020.

The three-person WTO panel found that the United States violated an obligation towards Hong Kong, by giving it less favourable treatment than other WTO members in terms of marks of origin on its products.

The United States said it had applied an exception allowing for measures to protect a country's "essential security interests".

The panel acknowledged that tensions had increased between the United States and Hong Kong, but said these had not risen to an "emergency in international relations", the threshold required to apply the exception.

The panel concluded its 96-page report by saying that the United States should bring its measure into conformity with global trading rules.