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Wuxi Apptec removed from Pentagon list of chinese military companies
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Wuxi Apptec removed from Pentagon list of chinese military companies

Wuxi Apptec removed from Pentagon list of chinese military companies

An official corporate graphic featuring the updated WuXi AppTec logo, created in June 2026. WuXi AppTec/Handout via REUTERS

09 Nov 2026 10:31PM
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WASHINGTON, Nov 9 : Chinese biotechnology company WuXi AppTec was removed from the Pentagon’s list of Chinese military companies, according to a government posting on Monday.

The deputy secretary of defense made the determination in light of a federal court in Washington enjoining the department from enforcing the designation, the posting said.

The ruling came in a lawsuit WuXi AppTec filed after it was added to the list, saying its designation was arbitrary, capricious, unsupported by the facts and "the product of political pressure."

The Pentagon expanded its blacklist of alleged "Chinese military companies" on June 8 to 188 entities.

Source: Reuters
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