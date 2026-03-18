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X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows
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X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Mar 2026 11:21PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 12:04AM)
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March 18 : Elon Musk's social media platform X was back up after a brief outage for thousands of users in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were more than 34,500 reports of issues with X, according to Downdetector, before coming down to 845 reports as of 11:39 a.m. ET.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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