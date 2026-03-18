X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

March 18 : Elon Musk's social media platform X was back up after a brief outage for thousands of users in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were more than 34,500 reports of issues with X, according to Downdetector, before coming down to 845 reports as of 11:39 a.m. ET.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.