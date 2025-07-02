Logo
X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows
X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows

FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

02 Jul 2025 10:13PM (Updated: 02 Jul 2025 11:01PM)
Social media platform X recovered after a brief outage affected thousands of U.S. users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruptions eased around 10:20 a.m. ET, Downdetector showed. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned platform around 9:52 a.m. ET.

Since Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
