X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows

Feb 1 : Elon Musk's social media platform X was back up after a brief outage affected more than 19,000 U.S. users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage lasted about 45 minutes and was largely resolved by 12:04 p.m. ET, the website said

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.