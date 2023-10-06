Logo
Business

X CEO Yaccarino tells bank lenders that revenue grew by single-digit percentage -source
FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

06 Oct 2023 07:42AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 07:56AM)
Social media platform X recorded high single-digit percentage revenue growth in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino told the company's bank lenders in a meeting on Thursday, according to a person who was on the call.

The size of X's revenue, which includes money earned through advertising, subscriptions and data licensing, could not be learned. Yaccarino presented the details to the banks who helped finance Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company then known as Twitter in October.

X declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

